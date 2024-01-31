General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $268.67 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $269.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

