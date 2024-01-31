Genpact (NYSE:G) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Critical Contrast

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 9.69% 24.02% 10.17% Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 1 5 1 0 2.00 Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genpact and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.

Genpact presently has a consensus price target of $39.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Issuer Direct has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.05%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Genpact.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genpact and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.37 billion 1.51 $353.40 million $2.32 15.69 Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.47 $1.93 million $0.36 42.36

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. Genpact is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Genpact has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genpact beats Issuer Direct on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

