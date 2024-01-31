Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

