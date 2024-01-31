Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Geospace Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 776,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.