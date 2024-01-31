GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GFL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Shares of GFL opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

