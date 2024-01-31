Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI stock opened at C$21.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.46. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.45 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.6257622 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

