GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.35

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.35 and last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 1182751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,136,877 shares of company stock worth $131,743,066. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

