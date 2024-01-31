Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of GBCI opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

