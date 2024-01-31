Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Shares Down 9.4%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.89. 125,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 225,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs.

