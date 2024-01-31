Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

