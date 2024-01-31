Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after buying an additional 1,814,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $72.77.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

