GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.63. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 676,112 shares.
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile
GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO)
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.