goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$170.75.

goeasy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$154.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$152.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$131.47. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.79.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.