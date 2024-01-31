Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.29

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Goldbank Mining Stock Up 19.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$52.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

