Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Raised to $15.50

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,704,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 385,588 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

