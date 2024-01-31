Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $888.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

