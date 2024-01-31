Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$131.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 400 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

