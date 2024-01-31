Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,520,560 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

