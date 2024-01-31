Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 845 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

