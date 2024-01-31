Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,248 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after acquiring an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $15,899,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,842,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,685,000 after purchasing an additional 708,421 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

TD stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.95%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

