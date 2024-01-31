Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 16,064 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

