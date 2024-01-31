Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,285 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

