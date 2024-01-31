Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,254,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,562,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

