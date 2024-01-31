Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,716 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.