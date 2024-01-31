Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after acquiring an additional 150,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,278,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,683,000 after purchasing an additional 68,662 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

