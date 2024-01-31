Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Toast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,191,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

