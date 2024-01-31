Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $2,261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

