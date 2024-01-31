Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GWW opened at $914.77 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $573.71 and a 52 week high of $919.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.26.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

