Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

