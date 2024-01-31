Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 9,774 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

