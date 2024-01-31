Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $376.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.89. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

