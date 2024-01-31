Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

