Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 481,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,020.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $225.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.69. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.