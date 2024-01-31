Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRE stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

