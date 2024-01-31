Greencoat UK Wind (UKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:UKW opened at GBX 144.10 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.98. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 352.20 and a beta of 0.20. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.10 ($2.12).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

