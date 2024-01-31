Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,511.42

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,511.42 ($31.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,679.97 ($34.07). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,666 ($33.89), with a volume of 109,092 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,440 ($43.73) to GBX 3,550 ($45.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,950 ($37.50).

Greggs Trading Down 0.1 %

About Greggs

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,570.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,511.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,019.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

