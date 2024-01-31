GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). 181,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 714,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.20.

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

