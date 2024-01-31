Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HAE opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

