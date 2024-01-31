Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

