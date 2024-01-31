Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 135.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

