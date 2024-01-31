Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Shares Down 0.7%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. 1,766 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

