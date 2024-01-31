Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 400 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

