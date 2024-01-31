Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 440 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.