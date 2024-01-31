Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.