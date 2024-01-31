Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 824 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

