Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 210.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 111.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.