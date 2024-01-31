Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

