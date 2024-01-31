Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 592.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AAR were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AAR by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 56.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.