Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $106,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $600,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

