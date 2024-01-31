Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

